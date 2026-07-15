Neon Takes Na Hong-Jin’s Hope to Comic-Con Exclusive

Neon is bringing South Korean director Na Hong-Jin’s latest film, “Hope,” to San Diego Comic-Con, where the filmmaker will make his panel debut with a special event spotlighting the Cannes competition title ahead of its U.S. release this September.

Comic-Con panel will feature Hoyeon and new footage

The panel will include an exclusive introduction from Korean breakout star Hoyeon (“Squid Game”), followed by an in-depth conversation with Na. Attendees will also get a first look at new footage from the film.

Set in the remote village of Hope Harbor, “Hope” follows police and local hunters as they set out to track a mysterious creature that has devastated the area, only to find themselves hunted instead. The film also hints that not everything is what it seems.

Na Hong-Jin calls Comic-Con appearance a milestone

In a statement, Na said Comic-Con is a destination unlike any other and called the appearance a major moment for a project he has been developing for a decade.

“It is an honor to join the legendary list of panelists at Comic-Con, there’s nowhere else quite like it. I’m excited to share my work and introduce one of the greatest audiences in the world to our new film ‘Hope’, a passion project 10 years in the making. I hope you’ll join me before it arrives in U.S. theaters in September. See you in San Diego!” said Na in a statement.

Cannes reception and New York Asian Film Festival stop

“Hope” premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where critics responded warmly. Variety‘s Jessica Kiang called it “ … among the best — and funniest — action movies you have ever seen.”

The film will also make its North American premiere as the centerpiece film at the New York Asian Film Festival, where Na will receive NYAFF’s Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema.

Na’s filmography includes the debut feature “The Chaser” (2008), which premiered out of competition at the 61st Cannes Film Festival and became both a critical and commercial success, earning numerous Korean film award recognitions and finishing its theatrical run as South Korea’s third-highest grossing film that year. His next two features, “The Yellow Sea” (2010) and “The Wailing” (2016), also premiered at Cannes.

Here’s a look at the exclusive Comic-Con poster: