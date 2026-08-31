Naomi Watts Recognized at San Sebastián Film Festival Celebration

British actress Naomi Watts is set to receive the esteemed Donostia Award at the upcoming 74th San Sebastián Film Festival, scheduled for September. The festival, known for celebrating cinematic excellence, will honor Watts for her significant contributions to film, recognizing her as one of the most talented and awarded actresses of her generation.

Prominent Recognitions and Acclaimed Performances

Watts will be presented with the award on Saturday, September 19, where she will also screen her latest project, “The Housewife,” marking the directorial debut of Canadian filmmaker Ben Shirinian. The honor follows the announcement earlier this month that legendary German director Werner Herzog will also receive the Donostia Award.

The festival praised Watts for her ability to seamlessly blend roles in both independent films and major productions, stating, “Watts combines independent films with big productions on both the big and the small screen.” Born in England and having made her mark in the United States and internationally, Watts gained wide recognition for her captivating performance in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive,” a performance the festival has described as “ranked among the finest in contemporary cinema.”

A Celebrated Career with Multiple Nominations

Throughout her career, Watts has earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actress for her roles in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “21 Grams” and J.A. Bayona’s “The Impossible.” She has collaborated with esteemed filmmakers such as Peter Jackson, David Cronenberg, Clint Eastwood, Michael Haneke, Audrey Diwan, Noah Baumbach, and Rodrigo García, with whom she previously appeared in San Sebastián in 2009, closing the Official Selection out of competition with “Mother & Child.”

Diverse Roles and Future Projects

In addition to her film accolades, Watts received her first Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Babe Paley in Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” Many of her roles highlight personal growth and complexity, demonstrating her ability to delve into characters who often oscillate between desire and envy, as seen in “Mulholland Drive,” or exhibit profound resilience, as in “The Impossible.”

Her upcoming film “The Housewife” features an ensemble cast including Tye Sheridan, Luke Evans, Michael Imperioli, and Lena Olin. Set in 1964 and inspired by a true story, the film follows a young journalist who investigates a potential Nazi officer living in New York while befriending his charming wife.

Festival Details