Naomi Watts Honored with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Festival

Acclaimed actress Naomi Watts is set to receive the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival for her remarkable performance in Ben Shirinian’s film, “The Housewife.” The award ceremony will take place on September 26, where Watts will also present the film and engage in an insightful ZFF Masters session, sharing details about her illustrious career.

A Deep Dive into ‘The Housewife’

In “The Housewife,” Watts takes on the role of an elegant and enigmatic woman living in 1960s New York. Her character, the wife of a suspected Nazi, faces the gradual unraveling of her seemingly perfect life when a young journalist from the New York Times begins to uncover chilling truths about her husband’s past. This compelling narrative not only captures the essence of personal conflict but also highlights the vital role of investigative journalism in exposing historical atrocities.

Celebrating Emotional Depth and Versatility

The Zurich Film Festival praised Watts for her emotional depth, versatility, and unwavering commitment to her roles—qualities that have earned her two Academy Award nominations. Christian Jungen, CEO of the festival, remarked on Watts’ status as one of the most captivating actresses of her time, noting her ability to thrive in the tension between glamour and darkness. “Her greatest performances thrive on the tension between glamour and darkness, between what a character reveals and what she conceals—making her the kind of character actress Hitchcock would have loved,” Jungen said.

Watts Reflects on the Honor

Expressing her gratitude, Watts stated, “It is such an honor to be presented with the Golden Eye Award from Zurich Film Festival. I cannot wait to be there, accepting this award among such great company, and I thank the film festival for honoring my role in this film.” This recognition further cements her place in the pantheon of talented actresses who have made significant contributions to the film industry.