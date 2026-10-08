Na Hong-Jin Connects Cinema, Culture, and Tensions at Busan Masterclass

During a recent masterclass at the Busan International Film Festival, acclaimed filmmaker Na Hong-Jin shared insights into the genesis of his latest film “Hope” and the thematic threads connecting his previous works like “The Chaser” and “The Wailing.” Central to Na’s creative process is a deep-seated anxiety stemming from geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, particularly his conviction in 2017 that war was imminent. As U.S. fighter jets made nightly sorties over Pyongyang, Na anticipated conflict could erupt soon after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. This dread, he explained, coupled with an unsettling perception of human interactions—seeing words as a blend of truth and distortion—underpins his cinematic storytelling.

Roots of a Visionary

Na’s artistic inclinations were nurtured from a young age. With a mother who indulged in horror novels and thrillers and a father whose job often took him to Japan, Na grew up immersed in rich narratives. His childhood was marked by a love for the macabre, as he and his brothers embarked on bookstore excursions under their mother’s guidance. A childhood Walkman that was repeatedly stolen by neighborhood boys fostered a sense of resilience in Na. He ultimately pursued a university education in crafts, venturing into wood, metal, and ceramics, driven by a desire to break free from the confines of traditional drawing.

Finding Inspiration in Everyday Life

Rather than actively seeking subjects for his films, Na allows inspiration to surface during his everyday interactions. He recounted how “The Chaser” evolved from a spontaneous night spent in a bar, mingling with detectives. This outing revealed shocking tales of an alleged serial killer that significantly influenced the narrative. Similarly, “The Yellow Sea” emerged from chilling reports of violence in Garibong-dong, leading him to conduct extensive research, including a poignant journey to meet a notorious gangster. For “The Wailing,” he developed an intimate connection with a family of shamans, ultimately spending months alongside them in a mountain hermitage, where he delved into spiritual experiences that enriched his storytelling.

Crafting Character and Narrative

His hands-on approach to character development was evident in “Hope,” where he drew names from individuals he met during fishing expeditions. The character Yang-bae, portrayed by Eum Moon-suk, took inspiration from a friend made on these outings. Na eschews conventional storytelling methods, often isolating himself from the cinematic works of peers to maintain his distinct voice. When commencing a new project, he carefully selects the genre and rhythm, understanding that once these elements are established, the direction is irreversible.

The Filmmaking Process

On set, Na adopts the role of a supervisor, overseeing a crew of 200 rather than asserting sole authorship of the film. He places significant emphasis on spatial dynamics during shooting, prompting actors to familiarize themselves with locations before the crew arrives to absorb the environment fully. For Na, the visual composition precedes all aspects of production—casting is informed by the characters’ spatial interactions, followed by considerations of lighting.

Valuing Post-Production

Na expressed strong feelings about the undervaluation of post-production within the Korean film industry, asserting that this phase is pivotal to a film’s ultimate success. He prefers a more organic approach to shooting, frequently rejecting rigid storyboards and opting instead for spontaneous discussions with his cinematographer. This flexibility allows for authentic, striking moments that can greatly enhance the narrative.

Reflections on Themes and Future Directions

The thematic exploration of Na’s films often leads audiences toward introspection about life’s arbitrary misfortunes. In “The Wailing,” he aimed to convey that the suffering we endure is often disconnected from personal agency, hoping to offer audiences a sense of relief from self-blame. Despite his films frequently concluding in darkness, Na expressed a growing desire to illuminate hope in his future narratives, contemplating how much light to reveal in his next project.

A Complex Persona