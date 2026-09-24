Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Unique Parenting Methods for Haley & Hope

Hoda Kotb is navigating the complexities of motherhood with a fresh perspective, embracing a unique approach to discipline and emotional processing. The former Today host opened up about her journey as a mother to daughters Haley, 9, and Hope, 7, and how she has adopted unconventional methods for addressing emotionally charged situations, thanks to guidance from her therapist.

Embracing Responsibility in Motherhood

During a recent episode of her Making Space podcast, aired on September 23, Kotb shared a significant piece of advice she received: “He said, ‘This week, everything that goes wrong is your fault and say that to yourself.’” This strategy, she explained, helps her to stay calm and not “come in hot” when faced with challenging parenting moments.

Applying the Technique in Real Life

Kotb put this technique to the test during a recent situation when her oldest daughter decided to leave home without informing the babysitter. “One of my daughters leaves on her bike and goes to the ice cream truck and just rides home by herself,” she recalled. The babysitter’s concern prompted a call to Kotb, who was left feeling frustrated and worried, “I don’t know where she is.”

Finding Calm Amidst Chaos

Initially, Kotb arrived home feeling “mad” at Haley for her actions. However, recalling her therapist’s advice, she took a moment to regain her composure before reacting. “Before I turn the knob, I go, ‘This was all my fault,’” she reflected, illustrating the importance of self-awareness and personal accountability in her parenting approach.