Kogonada’s ‘Zi’ Secures Korean Release Before Busan Premiere

Kogonada’s latest film, “Zi,” is set to have its Asian premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, specifically in the Icons section. Following the announcement of the festival’s program, Atnine Film has been confirmed as the film’s distributor in South Korea.

A Journey Through Time in Hong Kong

Filmed over a captivating three-week period on the bustling streets of Hong Kong, “Zi” stars a talented ensemble including Michelle Mao, Haley Lu Richardson, and Jin Ha. The film tells the story of a young woman who, haunted by visions of her future self, encounters a stranger whose presence alters the trajectory of her evening—and potentially her entire life. This narrative continues Kogonada’s exploration of profound themes and distinctive storytelling, following his acclaimed works “Columbus” and “After Yang.”

Atnine Film’s Excitement for Korean Audiences

Isabelle Hyejin Park, director of acquisition at Atnine Film, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming release: “As a distributor who has long admired Kogonada’s work, we are thrilled and deeply honored to introduce his new film, ‘Zi,’ to Korean audiences following the Korean re-release of his debut feature, ‘Columbus.’ Set against the beautiful landscapes of Hong Kong, ‘Zi’ carries the delicate gaze and emotional sensibility that remind us of ‘Columbus,’ while also offering a glimpse into a new side of Kogonada’s cinematic world – one that feels more liberated and free.”

Cultivating Affection for Kogonada’s Work

Park further noted, “Following the tremendous love and enthusiasm Korean audiences showed for the re-release of ‘Columbus’ this year, we hope to carry that affection forward with ‘Zi’ and bring its unique beauty and appeal to audiences in Korea in the most authentic way possible.”

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