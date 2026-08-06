Isabella Rossellini Shares Her Fascination with Animal Muses

At the opening ceremony of the Locarno Film Festival, Isabella Rossellini was honored with the prestigious Excellence Award, a moment that carried deep significance for her. “The prize I’m receiving tonight is for excellence, which is something I haven’t heard very often,” she expressed, her voice tinged with emotion. This accolade holds a special legacy in her family; her father, Roberto Rossellini, received it in 1948 for his film “Germany, Year Zero,” and four years ago, her brother Renzo was lauded as a great producer. “Being on par with my father and my brother fills me with so much emotion,” she stated.

Passion for Animals and Creative Expression

During a masterclass at the festival, Rossellini, who holds a master’s degree in Animal Behavior and Conservation, discussed her acclaimed web series “Green Porno” and its follow-up “Seduce Me,” both of which explore animal mating rituals. She described her filmmaking approach as intentionally low-tech, saying, “I know nothing about computers… I watched a lot of [Georges] Méliès. It was a no-tech technique. Animals, to me, they fascinate me.” Rossellini also revealed that she is in the process of developing a new series of shorts titled “The Survival of the Friendliest,” which aims to shift focus from the survival of the fittest to a more compassionate narrative about domestic animals.

Creativity and Inspirations

Rossellini elaborated that she performs all roles in her new project, but expressed a desire to focus more on directing in the future. “I am just fascinated by biology and diversity,” she noted, taking a moment to challenge notions surrounding sexual identity. “When someone says: ‘It’s against nature to be gay or trans’ — it’s not! I don’t sit down to write something political or poetic, but I discover that earthworms are hermaphrodites. That’s my inspiration – not politics.”

Reflections on Current Events

However, Rossellini cannot ignore the current political climate in the U.S. When asked about her stability in the face of turmoil, she shared, “It’s difficult right now… For now, I’m staying. I just hope things will improve.” Her love for animals has always been significant, mentioning, “Even when I was a kid, I would take stray dogs and take them home.”

A Legacy in Film

Rossellini’s journey in the film industry began under unique circumstances as she worked on her father’s films as a costume designer. Her foray into acting emerged unexpectedly when her mother, Ingrid Bergman, cast her in “A Matter of Time.” “Just to spend some time with my mum! I didn’t think I would become an actress,” she reminisced.

Despite facing early criticism, which led her to explore modeling and journalism, Rossellini found renewed confidence in the fashion world. She recalled, “Being successful in the fashion world really reassured me,” citing the influence of celebrated photographer Richard Avedon. “Models are like silent movie stars. You have no lines, but I shoot the emotion.” This stage led her back to film, albeit with the lingering shadow of her lineage. “I was asked to be in films, maybe because I was Ingrid Bergman’s daughter, and I said: ‘Why not?’”

Collaborations and Challenges in Filmmaking

Rossellini described her first meeting with filmmaker David Lynch regarding “Blue Velvet,” noting a humorous moment when relatives recognized her heritage. “They said: ‘You look like Ingrid Bergman.’ They said: ‘You idiot, she is her daughter!’” When asked to provide input on her character, she edited scenes to ensure they aligned with Lynch’s vision and recalled the project’s controversial reception.

Later collaborations with filmmakers like Robert Zemeckis, David O. Russell, and James Gray, the latter also recognized at Locarno this year, further shaped her career. She humorously reflected on working with Joaquin Phoenix during “Two Lovers,” noting the challenges of his method acting. “I come from neorealist cinema… and Joaquin, when there was a scene where he had to sleep, said: ‘I have to sleep for real.’ I was so worried,” she laughed.

Personal Growth and Artistic Exploration

Rossellini also praised director Alice Rohrwacher and emphasized her nomination for an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actress for Edward Berger’s “Conclave.” She highlighted her determination to convey meaningful narratives without focusing on a specific style. “I never think about someone’s ‘style.’ I think about what I want to say.”

Reflecting on her journey, Rossellini recalled the challenges she faced in her career, especially when Lancôme did not renew her contract at 42, labeling her “too old.” “I wasn’t working that much as an actor… I started making my films and then things have changed,” she explained, crediting Robert Redford for urging her to expand her creativity. “He told me: ‘You can be a director.’”