MTV VMAs 2026: Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Fashion on the Red Carpet

Music’s most iconic night is blasting off as the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards prepare to celebrate the best in music. With Snoop Dogg taking charge as the host, excitement is building for an evening filled with unforgettable performances and the prestigious Moon Person trophies.

Fashion That Shines Bright

Before the festivities commence, the red carpet has already dazzled with stars showcasing their extraordinary style. JoJo caught the eye with a stunning two-piece black outfit, featuring a jewel-encrusted bikini top and an elegant floor-length skirt, perfectly capturing those vibrant summer vibes.

MTV royalty Chanel West Coast embraced a wild side by channeling Shania Twain, donning a leopard print cowgirl hat paired with a flowing sheer skirt that added flair to the event. Meanwhile, drag superstars and Traitors alums, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change, made the red carpet their own runway with fashionable looks; Bob opted for a denim polka dot dress, while Monét wowed in a sheer black mini dress.

A Star-Studded Evening Ahead

While the red carpet appearances provide a taste of the glamour in store, the real excitement will unfold as an impressive roster of A-list musicians takes the stage. Leading the night’s nominations is the iconic Madonna, with 11 nods to her name. She is set to return to the VMAs stage for the first time in 23 years, opening the show with a medley from her latest album, Confessions II.