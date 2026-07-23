Shania Twain Electrifies Fallon with Powerful “Dirty Rosie” Performance

Shania Twain brought her latest era to late night, appearing on The Tonight Show to perform “Dirty Rosie” and chat with host Jimmy Fallon. Backed by her live band, Twain delivered the rousing track from her new LP, Little Miss Twain, as part of a stop that also gave her time to reflect on the album and a few memorable recent moments in her career.

Performing “Dirty Rosie” and reflecting on its inspiration

The song looks back on Twain’s love for her first truck and the early years of driving. “Dirty trucks were the only kind of trucks we had and they were always old and rickety and we could not afford new ones and nobody shines their truck,” she recently told Hits Radio Breakfast. “I remember my dad’s truck, it was a red truck, but it faded, of course, to a rosy color.”

Why she missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Seated with Fallon, Twain discussed Little Miss Twain, which is out tomorrow, and also explained why she skipped Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce in order to perform before Harry Styles in London. Twain joined Styles at Wembley Stadium for a record-breaking 12 shows.

“This was such a special invitation,” she said. “I had a great time. This was obviously his home city. 90,000 a night. So it was just a very exciting, great atmosphere.”

She said she first met Styles “backstage at a very small show.” “We just chatted for a little bit,” Twain recalled. “He was still just getting going. He wasn’t the Harry he is now. We chatted, we exchanged numbers, and he called me a little bit later and said, ‘You know, it’s my mom’s birthday coming up. Would you mind wishing her a happy birthday because she’s the person that introduced me to your music and made it the soundtrack of my youth?’”

She added that she was “very honored” to be invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, but had to miss it because of the Wembley shows. “I will make a point of, next time I see her, of course I will give her a big congratulations hug,” Twain said. “She’s just wonderful. … I admire her musicianship and her commitment to telling her stories.”

Twain takes on “Box of Lies”

Fallon also had Twain play a few rounds of “Box of Lies,” in which the pair tried to guess the contents of several mystery boxes.

About Little Miss Twain

Little Miss Twain marks Twain’s seventh studio album. It was produced by Zach Dawes, and features guest appearances by Tanya Tucker, the War and Treaty, Ronnie Wood, and Josh Homme.