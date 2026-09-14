MoreThan Films Takes on Toronto's Hilarious Comedy 'Sunburn'

International sales agency MoreThan Films has officially acquired the rights to “Sunburn,” an eagerly anticipated film from award-winning director Serville Poblete. The film is set to make its world premiere in the Centrepiece strand at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), with MoreThan Films managing international sales while Gersh’s Julien Levesque will oversee domestic distribution.

Exploring the Heat of St. James Town

“Sunburn” unfolds in St. James Town, a high-rise neighborhood in Toronto, during a city-wide blackout on one of the hottest recorded days in the city’s history. The narrative follows a group of young kids as they traverse their community, grappling with the oppressive heat and the fleeting nature of their youth. The film stars a talented cast, including Joshua Obra (“Settle Down”), Dashawn Blackwood (“Scaring Women at Night”), Arianna Shannon (“Plan B”), and Milan Deng (“Trap”).

A Unique Voice in Cinema

“We believe Serville Poblete is one of the most exciting emerging voices in Canadian cinema,” said Lidia Damatto, co-founder of MoreThan Films, in an interview with Variety. “His distinctive aesthetic couples beautifully with his ability to transform a single summer day into a profound exploration of a community that is often underrepresented on screen.”

Damatto describes “Sunburn” as a “deeply authentic and vibrant mosaic of coming-of-age stories that capture the energy, humor, and uncertainty of youth.” She emphasizes the film’s intimate yet expansive nature, celebrating the beauty of everyday moments while conveying the emotional intensity of adolescence. Although firmly rooted in St. James Town, the film resonates with universal themes of friendship, identity, and belonging, suggesting a strong connection with global audiences. Courtesy of MoreThan Films



Meet Serville Poblete

Serville Poblete is a Filipino-Canadian screenwriter and film director based in Toronto. His earlier work, the short documentary “King’s Court,” premiered at Hot Docs 2025 and received a Canadian Screen Award nomination in 2026. Additionally, his short film “In the Morning Sun” won the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW 2026 and is currently making its rounds on the festival circuit. Poblete has recently been selected for the TIFF Next Wave at this year’s festival, and “Sunburn” has been featured in Variety’s TIFF 2026: 20 International Titles to Track selection.

Anticipation and Excitement

“Creating a film about my neighborhood alongside such incredible collaborators felt like a summer camp experience,” Poblete shared. “I’m thrilled to partner with MoreThan Films and Gersh to introduce this project to the world, and I hope to bring that same warmth to audiences everywhere. It’s something I believe the world needs right now.”