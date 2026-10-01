Monica Bellucci's Bold Perspective on Embracing Aging

Monica Bellucci, the iconic Italian actress, recently opened up about the journey of aging in the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar Spain. Celebrating her 62nd birthday, Bellucci reflected on the reality of growing older and the unique perspective it brings.

The Gift of Maturity

In her candid conversation, Bellucci stated, “There’s no real alternative: either you grow old and accept the process with dignity, or you die.” With a laugh, she added, “Looking at it that way, I’d much rather grow old.” This perspective emphasizes her acceptance of aging as a natural process, one that signifies a fortunate and fruitful life ahead.

Embracing Life’s Transformations

The star of “Malèna” expressed that aging brings with it “a wonderful gift: detachment.” She elaborated, noting that “growing old means you’re fortunate enough to still be alive and have a future.” In her latest work, “The Birthday Party” (or “Histoires de la nuit”), which premiered at Cannes, Bellucci portrays Cristina, a reclusive artist struggling with the fear that women “become transparent” as they age. However, Bellucci’s interpretation diverges from this notion, as she believes that life experiences enrich her performances.

A Role of Substantial Depth

Reflecting on her career, she remarked, “I could never have played this role when I was 30 or 40, not even with layers of makeup to age myself.” According to Bellucci, to embody a character steeped in inner conflict like Cristina, one must have lived through personal growth and turmoil, lending authenticity to the portrayal.

Celebrating Femininity and Inner Beauty

As a mother of two daughters, Léonie, 16, and Deva, 22, from her previous marriage to Vincent Cassel, Bellucci draws a sense of beauty from her rich inner life. She finds joy in simple yet profound experiences such as “watching your children grow” and “gazing at the sea.” At this stage in her life, she identifies beauty with having “friends, a family you love … a fulfilling life as a woman.”

The Allure of Love and Luxury

Photographed by Rocío Ramos, Bellucci graced the magazine covers adorned in striking scarlet Valentino and sultry Dolce & Gabbana, coupled with dazzling jewelry from Cartier. Following her recent split from Tim Burton, she mused that love remains her greatest luxury—an essential component in her life’s ongoing transformation.

A Prideful Reflection