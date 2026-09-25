Miss Jamaica Takes Legal Action Against Miss Universe After Fall

In a recent development, the Miss Universe Organization is addressing allegations made by former Miss Jamaica, who is reportedly pursuing legal action following a serious incident during the pageant in Thailand. The organization has responded to inquiries but states that it has not received any formal legal documents related to the case.

Miss Universe Organization Responds to Lawsuit Claims

In a statement provided to People, the Miss Universe Organization clarified that it has “not been served with, nor has it received, any lawsuit, claim, demand letter, or subpoena from Ms. Henry or anyone acting on her behalf,” making it difficult for them to comment on unspecified claims at this time.

Clarification on Venue Responsibility

The organization emphasized that the event took place in Thailand, indicating that the responsibility for safety measures, venue, and production lay with the local hosts, MGI and Miss Universe Thailand. According to their statement, these parties failed to adequately address Ms. Henry’s situation, leaving her without support after her injury.

Support Extended Beyond Legal Obligation

Despite the lack of a legal responsibility to act, the Miss Universe Organization claims it intervened to cover Ms. Henry’s hospital expenses after the local production companies neglected this duty. The organization not only paid for her immediate medical care but also facilitated her treatment at a specialized hospital in Jamaica following her return home.

Offering Goodwill Ambassador Position

In an effort to show goodwill and support, the Miss Universe Organization extended an offer to Ms. Henry for a position as a goodwill ambassador. However, they reported that this offer went unanswered. The organization maintains that they have gone “well beyond any legal responsibility” regarding her treatment and care.