Military Jackets on the Rise: Style Tips to Shine

As we look forward to fall 2026, military jackets are poised to take center stage in the realm of outerwear. This season promises a shift from the barn coats and cropped trenches of last year to the more rugged yet stylish military-inspired designs. With structured silhouettes, utility pockets, officer-style buttons, and shades of olive, these jackets are making a bold statement in fashion.

The Rise of Military-Inspired Outerwear

Post-New York Fashion Week, the influence of utility style has become undeniable. Designers are fully embracing structured silhouettes and cargo pockets, reinforcing the military aesthetic in their collections. According to celebrity stylist Samantha Brown, “Utility style is everywhere. Designers leaned into structured silhouettes, cargo pockets, and military-inspired outerwear,” she shared with E!.

Mastering the Art of Military Jacket Styling

While military jackets are a hit, achieving a chic look rather than a costume is key. Brown emphasizes the importance of balance when incorporating these tougher pieces into your wardrobe. “On the streets, people are pairing these tougher pieces with sleek foundations underneath so the look feels intentional rather than bulky,” she advises. To strike the right chord, consider opting for shaping pieces that complement oversized utility jackets, ensuring that your outfit maintains a streamlined appearance.

Affordable Military Jacket Options