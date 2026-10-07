Miles Teller Receives Prestigious Recognition at Newport Beach Festival

Miles Teller, the acclaimed actor known for his versatile performances in both blockbuster hits and indie films, is set to receive the prestigious Artist of Distinction Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival. The honor will be presented during the festival’s annual Honors ceremony on October 18.

A Celebration of Talent

Newport Beach Film Festival CEO and executive director Gregg Schwenk praised Teller’s dedication, stating, “Miles Teller brings extraordinary dedication to every role he takes on. He consistently delivers standout performances in both major blockbusters and character-driven indies, and we are thrilled to celebrate his career in Newport Beach.”

Upcoming Projects

Following this honor, Teller stars in the thriller “Paper Tiger,” directed by James Gray, featuring a dynamic cast including Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The film, which revolves around two brothers caught in a perilous criminal underworld, will be screened at the Newport Beach Film Festival on the same day he receives his award. “Paper Tiger” is set for theatrical release on November 13 by Neon.

Career Highlights

Teller has garnered acclaim for a range of performances, including his role as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Paramount’s blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” and his breakout performance in Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash.” He also portrayed producer Al Ruddy in the limited series “The Offer.” His recent credits include the A24 feature “Eternity,” the Apple TV+ film “The Gorge,” and notable dramas such as “The Spectacular Now,” “Only the Brave,” and “Bleed for This.” Currently, he is in production for the crime thriller “Copperhead.”

Festival Highlights