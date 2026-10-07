‘Michael’ Sequel Secures $31 Million Tax Credit Boost in California

In a significant move for the California film industry, taxpayers will be contributing $30.8 million in state tax incentives to support the production of “Michael 2,” the sequel to the original hit film, “Michael.” This allocation is part of a broader package of tax incentives totaling $226 million that the California Film Commission has approved for 35 film projects in its latest round of approvals.

Enhanced Tax Credits for Film Productions

The original “Michael” film also benefited from state support, receiving $21 million in tax credits, and it ultimately grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Since the original film was produced, California’s tax credit program has become more generous, now providing 35% of qualified costs compared to the previous 17.5%.

Support for Major Studios and Independent Projects

In addition to the funding for “Michael 2,” other major studios are also poised to receive significant tax incentives. Warner Bros. will collect $13 million, and Paramount will receive $29.3 million for their yet-to-be-titled projects. New Line Cinema is set to get $11.4 million for its upcoming “Friday” sequel, bringing the total for Skydance projects to $53.7 million.

Excitement Surrounding New Projects

The untitled “Last Friday Sequel,” produced in cooperation with Ice Cube, has generated excitement since its announcement 18 months ago. Ice Cube, also known as O’Shea Jackson Sr., expressed his enthusiasm in a recent statement, highlighting the importance of local production in Southern California. “This story has been part of the fabric of South Los Angeles since our first film 31 years ago, so producing the film here with more than 180 local cast and crew underscores the value of the California production incentive program. We’re thankful for the opportunity to stay local,” he said.

Pixar Takes a Leading Share of Incentives

Disney’s Pixar is set to receive the largest share of funding this round, totaling $40.1 million for an untitled project. This follows their prior allocation of $28.7 million for another unnamed Pixar film in June. Additionally, Disney will receive $30 million for two more anonymous projects in the current round.

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