Michael Douglas Opens Up About Past Romance with Kathleen Turner

In a recent revelation from his memoir One Helluva Ride, Michael Douglas disclosed that he and actress Kathleen Turner shared a secret romantic relationship while filming the iconic 1984 movie Romancing the Stone. This disclosure has prompted a response from Turner herself.

A Hidden Romance

In an exclusive excerpt shared with People, Douglas revealed that during the time of filming, he was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Douglas, which led both actors to engage in extramarital affairs. “Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship,” he candidly admitted, emphasizing their commitment to keeping it under wraps.

The Chemistry and the Cover-Up

Douglas reflected on the intense chemistry he shared with Turner, acknowledging that audiences speculated about their relationship throughout the years. “We both denied it through Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and even while doing press for The Kominsky Method,” he wrote, mentioning the four projects they collaborated on. He continued, “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry… but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie.”

Turner’s Response

Turner responded to Douglas’ revelation on Friday, stating, “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago! I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.” This light-hearted response suggests that the actress is not bothered by the past, despite the stir caused by the memoir.

Maintaining Privacy

Douglas explained that he and Turner chose to keep their romance secret for 40 years to protect his family, asserting that even director Bob Zemeckis and co-star Danny DeVito were unaware of their relationship. “The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other,” he wrote, detailing how their feelings developed naturally amid the pressures of filming and the time spent together.

End of the Affair

However, their romance was short-lived. During a set visit, Diandra Douglas grew suspicious and made it clear to Turner that she and Michael were still married. This revelation made Turner reconsider her involvement. “This gave Kathleen pause. She didn’t want to interfere,” Douglas recounted. Following that visit, their relationship came to an end, and he returned to Diandra.