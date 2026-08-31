Mel Gibson's Heartfelt Apology for Mock Sign Language Misstep

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has publicly apologized following a backlash on social media after his recent appearance at Fan Expo Canada. During a Q&A session, Gibson appeared to mock an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, an incident that has drawn significant criticism online.

Incident at Fan Expo Canada

Gibson was taking part in a discussion about his career at the event held over the weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. As he walked on stage, a video circulating on social media shows him making hand gestures while passing by the ASL interpreter, which many interpreted as disrespectful.

Gibson’s Apology

In response to the backlash, Gibson issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining, “Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place, and sometimes spontaneous thoughtless idiocy is displayed — there was no intended maliciousness attached, and I certainly apologize to anyone who was upset by it.”

Social Media Reactions

The online outrage has been palpable, with many individuals expressing their disappointment. One user on X remarked, “Always disappointing to see my language mocked. We work hard to get our language recognized and be taken seriously.” Another expressed, “I still like a couple of his movies, but him as a person, no way. I dislike him even more after this. What a jerk!”

Upcoming Film Projects

This incident comes at a pivotal time for Gibson, as he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming two-part film, The Resurrection of Christ. The first part is scheduled for release on May 6, 2027, with the second part set to follow on May 25, 2028.

Contrast with Other Celebrities

In a related moment from the event, Reacher star Alan Ritchson was seen sincerely shaking hands with the same ASL interpreter, receiving applause as he left the stage after his own session. The contrast between the two interactions highlights the varying responses celebrities have toward inclusivity and respect for communication methods.

Conclusion