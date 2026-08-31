Mel Gibson Faces Backlash for Insensitive Sign Language Remarks

Mel Gibson is facing significant backlash following an incident at FanExpo Canada, where he appeared to mock an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter during his retrospective Q&A session. The incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms like X, leading to widespread condemnation of Gibson’s actions as insensitive.

Gibson’s Apology

In response to the uproar, Gibson issued a statement to Variety, explaining that, “Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place, and sometimes spontaneous thoughtless idiocy is displayed.” He stressed that there was “no intended maliciousness attached” and offered an apology to anyone who was upset by his behavior.

Event Details and Public Reaction

FanExpo Canada, touted as “the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada” and the third-largest pop culture event in North America, took place on August 29. During the event, Gibson provided fans with the opportunity for autographs and photos, priced at $275 each, as noted on the event’s website.

The backlash not only targeted Gibson but also prompted users on X to criticize FanExpo for giving a platform to the controversial actor. Notably, fans began sharing videos of other attendees, such as “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, who received praise for shaking hands with the ASL interpreter after his own Q&A session.

Gibson’s Controversial Past

The 67-year-old actor has a history of controversy, notably following his 2006 arrest, during which he made derogatory remarks about Jewish individuals. These remarks greatly impacted his career in Hollywood. Currently, Gibson is completing work on the follow-up to “The Passion of the Christ,” titled “The Resurrection of the Christ.” The 2004 original film notably earned $612 million worldwide and held the title of the highest-grossing R-rated movie for nearly two decades, leaving open the potential for a significant comeback in cinema.

Further Comments from FanExpo