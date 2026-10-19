Megan Moroney Reveals Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction at ACM Awards

Megan Moroney is proving that even the wildest fashion moments can’t dim her sparkle. The country music star recently recounted a jaw-dropping incident from a past awards show that left her going commando on the red carpet.

A Memorable Red Carpet Moment

At the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held on October 18, Moroney shared her most outrageous fashion risk with E! News. Reflecting on her experience at the ACM Awards, she recalled a wardrobe mishap that had everyone talking. “I’ll tell you what my brain immediately went to. The ACM Awards a few years ago, I had these like sticky underwear on, and they fell off on the carpet,” she said.

Embracing the Unexpected

Rather than letting the situation overwhelm her, Moroney took it in stride. “So then I just took them off and gave them to my publicist,” she added with a laugh. “So yeah, I didn’t have underwear on carpet.” This candid revelation highlights her ability to embrace unexpected moments in style.

Defining Sexy on Her Own Terms

Though the “Am I Okay?” singer opted for a more traditional look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a stunning red chainlink minidress, she candidly shared what makes her feel the sexiest. “When I’m in an outfit like this,” she stated, confidently showcasing her captivating style.