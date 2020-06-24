Megan Fox Launches a Declaration as Followers Need Michael Bay Ask Forgiveness to Her

Over the weekend break, a 2009 interview in between Megan Fox and Jimmy Kimmel resurfaced on Twitter, throughout which Megan claimed supervisor Michael Bay had her dance under a waterfall in a swimsuit and heels on a collection of Bad Boys 2 when she was just 15 years of ages. Jimmy’s response to Megan was to primarily disregard her, make a gross joke, and laugh.

This is particularly disturbing, taking into consideration Megan was terminated from Transformers a year after her interview with Jimmy. At that point, team participants implicated her of “babbling her garbage mouth.” Followers are now requiring that Michael, Jimmy, and Hollywood as a whole say sorry to Megan for sexualizing her at a young age and for attempting to cancel her for speaking out. The other day, she released a reaction on Instagram.

“I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general,” Megan wrote in a statement published on Instagram. “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s’s currently being projected…”

She remained to restate that while she was only 15 or 16 when cast as an additional Bad Boys 2, one more tale concerning her being made to wash Michael Bay’s auto during her Transformers tryout requires much more explanation.

“It’s important to note, however, that when I auditioned for Transformers, I was 19 or 20. I did ”work” (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s’s Ferrari’s’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present, and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story, I was not underaged at the time, and I was not made to ”wash” or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script. I hope that whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events.”

Megan took place to say thanks to fans for support, yet discussed that the specific circumstances being raised are “inconsequential in a lengthy and tough trip along which I have endured some traumatic experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic sector.”.

She concluded her declaration by saying, “But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner. I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out, and I’m being grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”