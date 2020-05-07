Megan Barton-Hanson looks absolutely gorgeous in her lingerie

Megan Barton-Hanson set pulses racing as she introduced her all-natural wavy hair in her newest social media message.

The 25-year-old previous Love Island celebrity has lately dropped her hair expansions and chose an even more all-natural lockdown appearance.

In her newest balmy message, Megan drew back her moist locks and sizzled before the camera while in lockdown in her home.

She rounded off her all-natural appearance with a lacy black bralette and easy gold hoop jewelry.

The reality celebrity likewise chose an all-natural makeup, and plump, shiny lips yet showed up to maintain hold of her lash expansions.

Megan has gotten thousands of praises in the remark area of her newest message from thrilled followers.

“You look gorgeous as always meganbartonhanson (sic) I hope you are ok and I hope you are staying safe and well too xx,” composed one follower.

Another included: “You’re just something else.”

Love Island‘s Jess Gale likewise left some balmy emojis in the message.

Megan’s newest message came soon after the Love Island follower much-loved got honestly concerned about her lockdown struggles.

The reality celebrity has coped stress and anxiety in the last couple of weeks because she hasn’t been feeling great concerning herself.

In a current message, she wrote: “I haven’t washed my hair in days. I’m a little down. Things haven’t worked out as planned, and the world has been turned upside down!”

She proceeded in the extensive social media story: “My anxiety gets bad when I go areas and do not feel great in myself.

“I get worried individuals will come near me and believe I’m discourteous or oblivious because I’m not very pleased about this loud individual I was viewed to be on TV.”

The all-natural beauty likewise lately mentioned her stress and anxieties because of the pandemic…

(Image: Instagram)

Despite her current lockdown fears, the reality celebrity showed up to have since tackled her hair issues and remained to put on a balmy display on social media.