Meet the New Guardians of James Gunn’s Superman Universe

The “Superman” cast in James Gunn‘s DC Universe introduces a revitalized era for the franchise, merging dynamic characters and fresh narratives. With David Corenswet stepping into the shoes of the iconic Man of Steel, this film promises a more vibrant and interconnected universe, diverging from previous iterations. As Gunn’s vision unfolds, audiences are introduced to a powerful ensemble ready to breathe new life into the DC legacy. Here’s a closer look at the cast of this exciting reboot.

David Corenswet as Superman

David Corenswet stars as Superman, taking over the role from Henry Cavill. Corenswet’s portrayal nods to a brighter and more spirited Superman, harking back to classic elements, such as the red trunks. Known for his roles in “Twisters,” “The Politician,” and “Hollywood,” Corenswet aims to bring a fresh yet familiar take to the Last Son of Krypton, as he navigates a world already accustomed to his heroic presence.

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Stepping into the shoes of the tenacious Lois Lane is Rachel Brosnahan, celebrated for her award-winning role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” As the ace reporter of the Daily Planet, Brosnahan presents a dynamic counterpart to Superman, balancing journalistic determination with her personal connections to the hero. Her portrayal adds a modern twist to the character, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Amy Adams and Teri Hatcher.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch-nemesis. Known for his performances in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Great,” Hoult embodies the cunning and intelligence of Luthor. This iteration promises a layered antagonist who challenges Superman both intellectually and morally. Hoult joins a lineage of actors, such as Gene Hackman and Jesse Eisenberg, bringing his unique edge to the iconic villain.

The Justice Gang

The film introduces a diverse array of heroes forming the Justice Gang. Isabela Merced stars as Hawkgirl, soaring into her first live-action appearance; Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho with his adaptable powers; Edi Gathegi is Mister Terrific, armed with intelligence and tech; and Nathan Fillion portrays Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern brimming with bravado. This team builds a foundation for Gunn’s anticipated Justice League.

The Daily Planet Team

Beyond superheroes, “Superman” highlights the dedicated staff of the Daily Planet. Wendell Pierce plays editor-in-chief Perry White, while Skyler Gisondo, Mikaela Hoover, Beck Bennett, and Christopher McDonald round out the newsroom roster. As Lois Lane’s primary colleagues, their ground-level heroics amplify the film’s narrative, shedding light on life amid super-powered beings.

James Gunn’s “Superman” marks a pivotal moment in the DC Universe, merging beloved characters with ambitious storytelling. The “Superman” cast embodies this shift, poised to engage audiences and redefine superhero cinema. With this fresh lineup, the franchise seeks to capture imaginations and foster a newfound appreciation for its timeless heroes.