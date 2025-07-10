Comic Collection Highlights Key Inspirations for Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Comic book fans have a new treasure trove to explore with the release of the Superman Legacy Box Set. This set, pivotal for understanding the comic book influences behind James Gunn‘s ‘Superman’, offers an in-depth look at the rich storytelling that shaped the latest cinematic adaptation. With the film being hailed as a vibrant homage to the DC character’s Silver Age, audiences are eager to explore the narratives that have inspired Gunn’s creative vision.

The reviews are in, with James Gunn’s Superman earning favorable comparisons to the DC character’s Silver Age, with critics claiming the film feels like a “living, breathing comic book.”

Set to be released ahead of the film’s premiere on July 11, the Superman Legacy Box Set compiles four iconic Superman graphic novels that inspired this fresh take on the character. Announced last August, the set officially launches on August 19 and is available for preorder.

Insights into the Influences

Gunn, renowned for his work on 2021’s The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, brings his comic book expertise to his new role as co-head of DC Studios. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he highlighted key inspirations for the film, including “All-Star Superman” by Grant Morrison and the whimsical Silver Age era of the 1960s-1970s. This period also introduced beloved characters like Supergirl and Krypto, Superman’s dog.

Box Set Highlights

The Superman Legacy Box Set is a comprehensive collection, featuring Morrison’s “All-Star Superman,” alongside “Superman for All Seasons” by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” by Alan Moore and Curt Swan, and “Kingdom Come” by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. Each novel offers unique insights into the enduring appeal and evolution of Superman’s character over the decades.

A Growing Tradition

This isn’t the first time DC has curated a box set to complement a major film release. The Batman Box Set, created in conjunction with Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” included influential works such as Jeph Loeb’s “Batman: The Long Halloween,” Darwyn Cooke’s “Batman: Ego and Other Tails,” and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s “Batman: Year One.”

With the Superman Legacy Box Set, fans can delve into the creative origins that have defined the Man of Steel, further enriching their viewing experience of James Gunn’s ‘Superman’. This collection is more than just a companion piece—it’s a celebration of the timeless impact of Superman in both comic book lore and cinematic storytelling.