Meet the Exciting Cast of The Traitors Season 5

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season of The Traitors, fans are eager to see how the new cast navigates the twists and turns within the Scottish castle. Slated to return in 2027, the reality competition series merges challenge and deceit, with a prize pot of $250,000 awaiting the winner.

Introducing the Season 5 Cast

This season boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring an array of familiar faces from various corners of the entertainment industry. Among the contestants is Whitney Leavitt, known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, who has recently announced her exit from her previous reality series. She will be joined by fellow reality television stars including Craig Conover from Southern Charm, Joey Graziadei from The Bachelor, and JaNa Craig from Love Island USA.

The Reality Star Powerhouse

The competition is further intensified by the presence of several powerhouse participants from the Real Housewives franchise. Bronwyn Newport from Salt Lake City, Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta, and Gizelle Bryant from Potomac are set to bring their unique charisma and strategic minds to the game, each vying to outwit one another.

The Diverse Contestants

The cast also features a diverse array of personalities from other popular reality shows. Contestants include Bianca Del Rio from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Emira D’Spain from Next Gen NYC, and Iain Stirling, the charismatic narrator of Love Island. The lineup is rounded out by Jag Bains and Taylor Hale from both Big Brother and The Amazing Race, and Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor, along with Q Burdette and Rachel Robinson from The Challenge.

What to Expect