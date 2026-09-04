Whitney Leavitt's Bold Bob Haircut Transformation Shocks Mormon Wives

Whitney Leavitt has made waves once again with her latest hairstyle reveal, returning to her roots from the hit Hulu series, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Known for her strawberry blonde bob during the show, she surprised fans at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival with a fresh and shorter haircut. The transformation highlights Leavitt’s evolution while simultaneously paying homage to her early days on reality television.

A Stunning Transformation

In a fun Instagram video shared on September 4, Leavitt showcased her dramatic change. Starting the clip with long hair while seated in a salon chair, she transitions to flipping and fluffing her newly cut bob. The 33-year-old actress playfully lip-synced a popular audio from Euphoria, saying, “Sorry, I’m late. It’s been such a crazy day. Hi. You look amazing,” capturing the excitement of her transformation.

Embracing Her OG Style

Leavitt, who previously sported a bob during her time on the reality show, celebrated her new look in style. She donned an “I’m Connor Leavitt’s wife” T-shirt, offering fans a nostalgic nod to her original aesthetic. Her post featured the enthusiastic caption, “she’s backkkkkkkkkk!!!!!”, signaling her return to a beloved hairstyle.

A Warm Reception from Friends

The haircut was met with glowing reviews from friends and fellow cast members. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in with, “Bobs are so in,” while Mikayla Matthews, a co-star from SLOMW, expressed her excitement with a heart-eyes emoji and the comment, “AHHHHH.” The warm reception from her peers underscores the popularity of her latest look.