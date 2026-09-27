Martin McDonagh Reveals Dark Past as Hitman in ‘Wild Horse Nine’

Martin McDonagh is not shying away from the political landscape with his latest film, “Wild Horse Nine,” which he describes as his most politically charged work to date. At the Zurich Film Festival, McDonagh expressed his enthusiasm for bringing “this monster” into the world, highlighting the importance of taking a stand in today’s climate of artistic neutrality.

Embracing Political Commentary in Film

“This is probably my most political film. That’s why I find it very exciting to be releasing this monster into the world,” he stated. He emphasized that the current artistic climate often leans towards apathy and lack of opinion, prompting him to take the opposite approach with “Wild Horse Nine.” The black comedy follows two CIA agents, portrayed by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who journey to Easter Island just before the 1973 Chilean coup, a storyline that resonates surprisingly well with contemporary events.

Timeliness of the Story

McDonagh noted, “So many things in the present day mirror a lot of those types of interventions in the past.” He pointed out that dialogues he once thought specific to 1973 can be easily interpreted as relevant to current crises, such as the recent political situations in Venezuela and Ukraine. For instance, jokes regarding Russia’s past interventions connect historical contexts to ongoing global issues.

A Journey from Rejections to Recognition

Reflecting on his journey, McDonagh, who received a Tribute to… Award at the festival, recounted his beginnings as a young writer. Leaving school at 16, he faced significant unemployment while nurturing his aspirations. “Part of that was not wanting to have a real job or a boss. That has remained with me until now,” he explained. His early attempts at writing radio plays often ended in rejection, primarily from the BBC. Yet, this did not deter him from pursuing his passion for storytelling.

From Stage to Screen: Navigating the Transition

As a film fan, he infused the energy of theater into his plays, incorporating unexpected elements that audiences might not typically see on stage. A defining moment in his artistic journey was witnessing Al Pacino’s performance in David Mamet’s “American Buffalo,” which cemented his understanding of the craft. “It was this combination of a play, full of energy and swearing, amazing dialogue and this movie star who… made you realize what acting really was,” he recalled.

While admitting that the transition to cinema wasn’t smooth, McDonagh thrived on the challenges. He humorously remarked, “I used to be a hit man. People don’t know that.” Joking aside, his 2004 short film “Six Shooter” won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film, marking a significant milestone in his career. He credits Brendan Gleeson’s support during the filmmaking process, expressing gratitude for having a protector from artistic interference.

Crafting Emotional Narratives

McDonagh’s collaboration with Gleeson continued in the acclaimed film “In Bruges,” featuring Colin Farrell. The film explores the complexities of hitmen forced to hide after a botched mission. The director found solace in the collaboration, allowing him to focus on creating a unique storytelling experience. “Colin and Brendan were great partners in protecting me from any interference from the grown-ups,” he shared, offering a humorous take on the nature of Hollywood.

Complex Characters and Narratives

“Wild Horse Nine” maintains McDonagh’s signature blend of humor and serious themes but also indicates a shift towards deeper narratives. He described how he aspires for his films to go beyond being merely “cool” to exploring more profound, tragic themes. The characters, portrayed by exceptional actors like Frances McDormand and John Malkovich, are given space to reflect on their lives and regrets, enhancing the emotional complexity of the film.

“None of my films are what I would call ‘Hollywood movies.’ They’re not simple, feel-good stories,” McDonagh stated, emphasizing that working with high-caliber actors allows for a richer exploration of emotion and artistry. “It frees them up to show their brilliance,” he added.

Contentment in Creative Independence