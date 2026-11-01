Martha Stewart’s Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy and Outrage

Martha Stewart recently found herself at the center of controversy after sharing a Halloween costume photo that many found offensive. The entrepreneur and TV personality posted an image on Instagram where she dressed as a homeless person, complete with dirt on her face, ripped jeans, and a torn sweater. Holding a blank clipboard that read, “I Am Hungry Help Me!!,” Stewart posed with two dogs outside a house. The photo was part of a carousel promoting her line of QVC candles but was deleted shortly after it was posted.

The backlash was swift on social media, prompting Stewart to respond. In a statement to Page Six, she expressed her distress over the negative reaction, emphasizing that her costume was intended to raise awareness about homelessness, rather than mocking it. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” she said.

Commitment to Raising Awareness

In her statement, Stewart reiterated her concern for the homeless community in America, stating, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” She expressed her commitment to continuing efforts that make a positive impact on the issue.