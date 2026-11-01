Martha Stewart Responds to Controversy Over Costuming Criticism

Martha Stewart recently found herself at the center of controversy following her Halloween costume choice, which many perceived as insensitive. The lifestyle expert dressed as a homeless person, a decision that elicited criticism from social media users and sparks of backlash online.

Stewart’s Response to Criticism

In a statement to Page Six on Sunday, Stewart expressed her distress over the situation, clarifying that her costume was intended to raise awareness about homelessness, a serious issue she deeply cares about. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” she said.

Commitment to Charity Work

Stewart emphasized her dedication to combating homelessness through charitable efforts, saying, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.” She reiterated her commitment to making a difference in this critical area.

Details of the Costume

The controversial costume featured Stewart in tattered clothing with dirt on her face and a sign that read, “I am hungry. Help me.” This image was part of a carousel of photos meant to promote her line of candles. The backlash was swift, particularly on platforms like Reddit, where her outfit was described as “offensive” and “out of touch.”

Reflections on Halloween

Despite the criticism, Stewart indicated her love for Halloween, describing it as one of her favorite holidays. She has spent decades teaching others how to celebrate the occasion with festive recipes, craft ideas, and hosting tips. Earlier in the month, she posted a throwback photo of herself dressed as a haunted horsewoman in 2009, alongside snapshots of past costumes from events such as Bette Midler’s 1998 Hulaween gala.

A Focus on Festivities

In her Halloween festivities this year, Stewart also shared a video collage that showcased her past Halloween looks, captioning it, “When someone asks if I like Halloween.” She encouraged her followers with delicious festive treats, such as a graveyard-themed ice cream pie, and even showcased herself crafting while adorned in a black wig.