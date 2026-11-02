Martha Stewart Addresses Criticism for Controversial Halloween Costume

Martha Stewart has found herself at the center of controversy following a Halloween costume she wore in a now-deleted Instagram photo, which many perceived as mocking homelessness. In the image, Stewart was dressed in tattered clothing and appeared with dirt on her face, holding a clipboard emblazoned with the message, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”.

Stewart’s Response to Criticism

In a statement to People, Stewart expressed distress over the backlash, clarifying that her intention was to raise awareness about homelessness rather than offend anyone. “I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” she said. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.”

Highlighting a Serious Issue

Stewart continued, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

Context of the Controversy

The photo was part of an Instagram carousel promoting candles that Stewart sells on QVC, with the caption reading, “My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!!!” After screenshots of the controversial image began circulating on social media, critics voiced their disapproval, with one user on X stating, “Martha Stewart absolutely tone deaf and totally out of touch. Absolutely shameful,” while another remarked, “Mocking homelessness is not okay or funny.”

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