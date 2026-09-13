Markiplier's Game-Changing Tip: Hollywood Isn't Necessary for Success

YouTuber Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, believes that content creators have the potential to make their mark in Hollywood without relinquishing control of their artistic vision. Earlier this year, he put his theory to the test by writing, directing, and starring in his film “Iron Lung.” Self-funding the project with a low seven-figure budget, Fischbach saw it emerge as a box-office success, grossing over $50 million worldwide. His key takeaway? More creators should venture into traditional media independently, provided they’re prepared to learn, embrace multiple roles, and take financial risks.

Shifting Power Dynamics in Entertainment

Fischbach expressed his perspective in an interview with Business Insider, stating, “In Hollywood, it is kind of like a foregone conclusion that you’ll have to give up all control to be able to do anything. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t think that should be.'” This sentiment reflects the changing landscape of entertainment, particularly as the influence of social media grows. A decade ago, landing a TV show or movie role was seen as a milestone for influencers like Liza Koshy and Bretman Rock. However, the disconnect between online success and traditional TV ratings frequently led to disappointing outcomes. Projects like Lilly Singh’s late-night show on NBC struggled, while others, like Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” found success.

YouTube’s Dominance and Its Impact on Creators

According to Nielsen data, YouTube’s rise has dramatically altered the creator-to-TV pipeline, now commanding over 14% market share on U.S. television screens, outperforming rivals like Netflix and Disney. Former TV personalities such as Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson are building substantial followings as independent creators on YouTube. This shift has allowed top content creators to wield more influence over Hollywood, with Fischbach noting, “YouTubers as a conglomerate are this powerful entity that hold sway and a lot of eyeballs are always on them.”

Mastering the Industry’s Challenges

Despite their newfound power, Fischbach acknowledges that transitioning to film or television still requires a different skill set. He emphasizes that creators, accustomed to mastering new formats and embracing a DIY culture, can learn what they need to succeed. “Learning things is the most effective way to do more,” he stated, sharing that he continuously strives to educate himself about the industry. “I’m playing catch-up all the time, but the more I think about it ahead of time, the more I learn beforehand, the better it’ll be.”

However, he notes that this path is not without its difficulties. For instance, distributing “Iron Lung” on YouTube posed its own challenges, such as navigating the platform’s distribution system unlike the straightforward video uploads creators are familiar with. “Even with my exclusivity deal with YouTube for distribution digitally, there’s a lot that I had to learn,” he explained. Successfully maneuvering through these operational hurdles was essential to his mission of proving that creators can handle projects from start to finish.

The Future of Independent Filmmaking

Fischbach envisions a future where independent creators can have greater control over their projects, especially as traditional players like AMC Theaters explore new avenues for independent artists, such as Taylor Swift’s recent film releases. “There are a lot of creators out there that have the ability to take hold of a project and steer it correctly with their own vision,” he said. “They have to expect a lot more out of themselves, and they have to do a lot more work, but at the end of the day, it’ll be their vision, and it’ll be something unique that only they have created.”

That said, Fischbach is aware of the long history of aspiring moguls who have attempted similar ventures, and he understands the stakes involved in translating a substantial online following into success in another medium.

Creativity Over Consolidation