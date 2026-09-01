Mark Wahlberg Prioritizes Family by Leaving LA Behind

Mark Wahlberg, the 55-year-old actor and entrepreneur, recently shared insights into his decision to leave Los Angeles in favor of a quieter life in Las Vegas. In a recent episode of “The Shop” podcast, Wahlberg emphasized that the primary motivation behind this move was his children.

Shifting Priorities for Family

Wahlberg, who shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham, remarked on the pressures that come with raising kids in Hollywood. He noted that while he enjoys Los Angeles, particularly for its weather, diverse restaurants, and friendships, the environment had begun to impact his children negatively. “But my kids were getting exposed to a lot and getting in a lot of trouble. The best thing was to say, ‘OK, let’s put them first. I don’t have to be here. I can always come back,'” Wahlberg explained.

Success Beyond Hollywood

During the podcast, he also discussed the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, suggesting that living in Hollywood is no longer essential for achieving success. “I think in this day and age, you can self-tape, and you can audition from anywhere. You can be anywhere,” he said. Wahlberg pointed out that films are increasingly being made in countries like Australia and the UK, often driven by more attractive tax incentives.

Regular Visits and Future Plans

Despite his relocation, Wahlberg expressed a desire to return to Los Angeles regularly, particularly during the summer months. “Summertime in California, man, there’s nothing better,” he said, indicating that he would continue to maintain ties to the city he once called home.

Life in Las Vegas

Moving to Las Vegas in 2022 allowed Wahlberg’s children to delve into their various hobbies, including golf, horseback riding, and basketball. In a strategic move to further establish his presence outside of LA, he invested in a luxurious seven-bedroom mansion on Billionaires Row in Delray Beach, Florida, for $37 million in 2025.

A Trend Among Celebrities

Wahlberg’s decision is reflective of a broader trend among Hollywood stars who are increasingly choosing to live away from Los Angeles. Notable couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have spent much of their time in Tennessee and Montana since 2018, citing a desire for greater privacy for their children. Similarly, Lindsay Lohan, living in Dubai since 2014, expressed relief from the stresses of raising her child in a paparazzi-heavy environment. George Clooney also highlighted the advantages of raising his children on a farm in France, stating, “I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

Shifting Demographics in California