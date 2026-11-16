In a heartwarming new video ad for PETA, Mark Duplass, known for his role in “The Morning Show,” and his wife Katie Aselton highlight the joys of adopting rescue dogs from shelters. The couple shares their own journey of fostering and adopting, introducing viewers to their beloved rescues: Murphy, Blue, and Frances.

A Playful Journey of Rescue Dogs

In the video, Duplass humorously remarks that their experience fostering and adopting dogs was anything but a typical “Hallmark Channel story.” He shares how their lively pup Murphy came into their lives through the foster system and transformed their household. Initially, Duplass and Aselton planned to leave a spot open for fostering, but their plans took a turn when they fell in love with Frances, leading to what Duplass cheekily calls a “foster fail.”

“I look at it as a win,” Aselton responds, highlighting the unexpected joys that come with welcoming a rescue into their home. Duplass expresses that sharing his life with Blue, Murphy, and Frances has brought him immense happiness, making him “a happier, more peaceful and more centered person.”

Promoting Shelter Adoption

Aselton encourages anyone considering bringing a dog into their life to adopt from a shelter, stating, “The best dogs in my whole life have all been rescue dogs.” Their heartfelt message and experiences align with PETA’s mission to promote pet adoption, and they join a roster of celebrities, including Krysten Ritter, Tom Hardy, John Stamos, Sia, and Brian Cox, who have also partnered with the organization to raise awareness.

Statistics Highlighting the Need for Adoption

The urgency of adopting rescue animals is underscored by statistics from the ASPCA, which reported that in 2025, approximately 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters in the U.S., with 4.2 million being adopted. While around 597,000 shelter animals were euthanized that year, this marked a notable decrease from previous years, reflecting a growing trend towards adoption rather than euthanasia.