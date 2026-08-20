John Stamos Shocks Fans with Nude Birthday Selfie Thirst Trap

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John Stamos is celebrating his birthday with a steamy mirror selfie.

On his 63rd birthday, John Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the beloved ’90s sitcom “Full House,” shared a mirror selfie that has fans buzzing. The image, posted on Instagram, features Stamos in his birthday suit with the simple caption, “63.” While his phone obscured his face, the black-and-white photo showcased his chiseled abs and revealed a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Fan Reactions to the Thirst Trap

Stamos’s post ignited wild reactions in the comments section. Fans eagerly referred to his iconic character, with one commenting, “More like Uncle Yes-se! 😂 Happy Birthday!❤️” Another chimed in with, “HAVE MERCY,” echoing Uncle Jesse’s famous catchphrase. Other messages included playful nods like “You Still Got It Dude 😎👍🔥🥵” and “✂️ it outttttt! 🔥,” highlighting the nostalgic connection many feel to his character.

Among his enthusiastic followers was Candace Cameron Bure, Stamos’s “Full House” co-star, who joined in to wish him a happy birthday with a sweet message: “Happy birthday Uncle J 🥳.” The fanfare continued with comments on his bold selfie, one fan humorously noting, “Not John Stamos with the thirst trap 🪤.”

A New Chapter: Tattoos and Career Reflections

Earlier this year, Stamos unveiled a tattoo that holds personal significance. In a March Instagram video, he shared the process of getting inked, accompanied by a caption explaining the tattoo’s importance. It features a Native American horseback rider and represents artistic freedom—an image that has special meaning for him as he embarks on a new chapter in his career. Stamos wrote, “Lately I’ve felt that same pull in my own life. Stepping into this new chapter of my career, taking bigger swings, following the work wherever it leads.”

Declining Dance Competitions

In a recent appearance on “The Bobbycast” podcast, Stamos expressed his thoughts on the popular “Dancing with the Stars” competition, revealing that he has declined invitations to participate multiple times. He explained, “What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools. I don’t want that.” After being asked repeatedly, he finally told the producers, “Don’t ever ask me again,” making it clear he has no intention of joining the dance floor.