Watch Ben Shelton vs. Frances Tiafoe: U.S. Open Semifinals Live

In a historic showdown tonight, two of America’s rising tennis stars, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, will battle for a coveted spot in the 2026 U.S. Open final. The semifinal match is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Both players are determined to make it to their first-ever Grand Slam final, adding extra significance to this match.

This encounter marks a milestone in the tournament’s history, as it is the first time that two Black American men have met in a U.S. Open semifinal. Additionally, the match takes place on the poignant anniversary of 9/11, adding layers of meaning to this already noteworthy event.

How to Watch Shelton vs. Tiafoe: Live Broadcast Details

The highly anticipated semifinal will be broadcast live on ESPN, allowing viewers with a cable package that includes the channel to catch the action from the comfort of their homes. Tune in at 7 p.m. ET to watch these two athletes go toe-to-toe on the court.

Stream Shelton vs. Tiafoe Online for Free

If you’ve cut the cord, don’t worry! There are several ways to livestream the match online, including some options that allow you to watch the U.S. Open for free.



DIRECTV

TOP PICK DirecTV is a live streaming service that carries a live feed of ESPN plus 60 other channels on its MySports Genre Pack. Pricing starts at $44.99/month, but you can test drive the service with a five-day free trial here. Use the free trial to watch the Shelton vs. Tiafoe match online free without cable. After the trial, you can continue with one of DirecTV’s streaming packages or cancel without any charges.



EDITOR’S CHOICE I’ve personally been using Fubo for years as a way to stream live sports online without needing a cable package. Fubo also carries ESPN and offers a free trial that you can use to livestream tonight’s men’s tennis semifinal. Fubo’s free trial includes DVR, allowing you to record the match to watch on-demand later if you can’t tune in live.

Both DirecTV and Fubo provide options to stream the match on your phone, computer, tablet, or smart TV. While unofficial streaming links exist, the only verified live feed for the event will be through ESPN, accessible via either DirecTV or Fubo.

Tiafoe vs. Shelton: Predictions and Odds

As they head into this clash, Frances Tiafoe is currently ranked 11th, while Ben Shelton holds the 8th spot in the rankings. The two have faced each other four times previously, with Shelton leading the head-to-head matchup 3-1. He triumphed over Tiafoe in their last encounter at the 2023 U.S. Open, although Tiafoe flipped the result a year later.

Tiafoe’s journey to the semifinals has been relatively straightforward, as he has only faced one higher-seeded opponent, 7th-ranked Daniil Medvedev. In contrast, Shelton enters the match following a remarkable five-set victory against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

According to the latest betting odds, Shelton is favored to win tonight’s match. The victor of the Shelton vs. Tiafoe semifinal will advance to face either Alexander Zverev or Karen Khachanov in Sunday’s final.