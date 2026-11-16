Gérard Depardieu Accepts Guilt in Sexual Assault Case

French actor Gérard Depardieu has officially withdrawn his appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of the 2021 movie “Les Volets verts.” This decision, reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, finalizes his 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Depardieu Accepts Responsibility

The 77-year-old actor announced his decision in a statement released on November 16, titled “I Hear” (“J’entends”). In this statement, Depardieu expressed acceptance of his conviction and took full responsibility for his actions.

“Justice has spoken. I have been found guilty. I accept this and take responsibility for this conviction,” he wrote, including “deep and sincere apologies” to those who “may have suffered as a result.”

Acknowledgment of Impact

Depardieu further reflected on his behavior, stating, “On set, I hid behind provocation and lewdness for a long time.” He recognized that his words and “some of [his] actions” had significant consequences, especially given his influence and position in the industry.

While maintaining that he “never intended to hurt the women” he interacted with, Depardieu admitted, “intention does not change the hurt.” He concluded his statement by acknowledging that he belonged to “a world that no longer exists.”

A Shift in Tone

This public apology marks a significant change in tone for Depardieu, who previously mounted a vigorous legal defense during his trial, which sparked considerable backlash. His new lawyer, Delphine Meillet, revealed that the actor’s decision to withdraw his appeal followed a “long period of reflection and maturation.”

Meillet noted, “He is a man who has come a long way, who has reached a turning point,” emphasizing that he wanted to spare the complainants from undergoing another hearing or facing further legal proceedings himself.

She added that Depardieu has “listened” and has taken heed of his actions, acknowledging the potential offense caused by his impertinence.

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Issues

On May 13, 2025, Depardieu was convicted of sexually assaulting two women on the set of “Les Volets verts,” directed by Jean Becker. In addition to the 18-month suspended prison sentence, the Paris criminal court banned him from holding elected office for two years and mandated his registration in France’s national database of sexual and violent offenders, as recommended by prosecutors.