Annie Murphy and Cooper Raiff Shine in Heartfelt Romcom

In a nostalgic nod to the past, “All That She Wants” breathes new life into the age-gap romantic comedy genre, echoing the sentiments of the 1992 Ace of Base hit from which it takes its title. The film centers on Emma, a professional dancer in her early thirties played by Annie Murphy, who grapples with the pressures of aging as her life shifts dramatically following her sister’s pregnancy announcement. With her long-term boyfriend Spencer, portrayed by Finn Wittrock, offering little in terms of commitment, Emma finds herself at a crossroads.

A Surprising Connection

After a heartfelt breakup, Emma encounters Luke (Cooper Raiff), a graduate student a decade her junior, at a nightclub. Their chemistry is undeniable, leading to a passionate night together that takes a wild turn when Emma realizes she had once babysat him as a child, referring to him fondly as “Lil Lukey.” This unexpected twist adds a layer of complexity to Emma’s romantic entanglements, marking a modern twist on the age-gap trope.

Character Growth and Performances

Written by “Schitt’s Creek” alum David West Read specifically for Murphy, the film allows her to showcase her comedic and dramatic abilities in ways that her previous role as Alexis Rose may not have fully captured. Over the course of the film, Emma undergoes significant personal growth, with the narrative spanning several pivotal years in her life. Murphy delivers her performance with a blend of quirky charm and emotional depth, making her journey relatable and engaging.

A New Directorial Approach

Co-directed by Andrew Rhymer and Scarlett Bermingham, who previously collaborated on the wedding rom-com “Plus One,” “All That She Wants” presents a visually appealing yet familiar backdrop that feels characteristic of contemporary streaming films. However, it is the vibrant interactions and character-driven storytelling that lift the film to a level of comfort-worthy viewing.

Raiff as the Charming Lead

Cooper Raiff, known for exploring age-gap relationships in his own directorial works, brings a refreshing warmth to his role as Luke. Drawing from his previous experiences in films like “Shithouse” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” Raiff’s portrayal here further refines his appeal as a romantic lead under a different creative vision. His chemistry with Murphy feels genuine, allowing the relationship between Emma and Luke to flourish amidst the playful banter and emotional hurdles.

Examining the Heart of the Story

While the initial awkwardness of the babysitter-babysat dynamic poses a mild obstacle for Emma and Luke, the true challenge lies within Emma herself. She battles the toxic perfectionism ingrained in her by her mother (Christine Baranski) and confronts the societal expectations that weigh heavily on her. The film cleverly questions what Emma genuinely desires for herself—an exploration that underscores the titular song’s themes of longing and fulfillment.

Motherhood and Relationships

As Emma’s desire for motherhood grows, she embarks on a career transition while contemplating a somewhat unconventional proposition for Luke—to be a sperm donor. This transactional relationship invites viewers to ponder the nature of love and intimacy as Emma navigates her feelings for Luke amidst her journey towards defining her own happiness.

Concluding Thoughts