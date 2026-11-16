Ava DuVernay’s 14th Trailer Reveals a Disturbing Truth

Netflix is set to release Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated political documentary “14th,” which delves into the intricate history and ongoing significance of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The recently unveiled trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s exploration of the amendment’s intent to define citizenship and the alarming implications of its potential erosion.

The Legacy of the 14th Amendment

Following her acclaimed documentary “13th,” which addressed racial injustices within the American prison system, DuVernay turns her lens to the 14th Amendment. As noted in the film’s logline, “Written in the wreckage of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was meant to close the door on the hierarchy of human worth. Instead, it has become a permanent argument.” The documentary investigates the challenges and debates surrounding this critical piece of legislation, particularly its core provision that grants citizenship to all individuals born or naturalized in the United States.

Voices of Authority

“14th” is notable for featuring an array of voices from various sectors, including Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Anna Paulina Luna, former Senator Jeff Flake, current Senator Alex Padilla, and prominent legal figures like Sherrilyn Ifill, Robert Chang, and Stacey Abrams. These historians, lawyers, scholars, curators, and politicians engage in a dialogue about the complex history and implications of the amendment, underscoring a pivotal national question: Who truly gets to belong in America?

DuVernay’s Perspective

In an interview with Variety prior to the election, DuVernay expressed the importance of understanding citizenship, stating, “Folks need to really understand what it means to be a citizen, what it means to fight and to really know your rights.” Her commitment to making historical nuances accessible to a broad audience is reflected in the film’s style and approach.

Critical Acclaim

Critics have already praised the documentary, with Variety‘s senior film critic Owen Gleiberman noting that “14th” “exerts the same kind of historical/topical force that ’13th’ did.” Gleiberman commended DuVernay’s ability to present complex historical issues in a manner that resonates with mainstream audiences.

Release Information

“14th” will be released in select theaters on November 27 before its global debut on Netflix on December 4. DuVernay will also serve as a producer for the project alongside Spencer Averick, Tammy Garnes, and Paul Garnes. The documentary features editing by Spencer Averick and cinematography by Michael Cambio Fernandez and Clifford Charles, with a score composed by Jason Moran.