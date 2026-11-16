Willie Geist Steps Away from MSNBC’s Morning Joe After 20 Years

Willie Geist is set to make a significant shift in his broadcasting career as he bids farewell to Morning Joe after nearly two decades. The television personality, who has co-hosted the popular MSNBC morning show alongside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, announced that he will be leaving the show at the end of the year to pursue an expanded role at Today.

Reflecting on Two Decades at MSNBC

In a statement released on November 16, Geist expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has experienced during his time at both MSNBC and NBC News. “I am so grateful to both NBC and MSNOW for the unique opportunity to do what I love at both networks,” he said. He described the decision to leave as a “bittersweet goodbye” to his colleagues Joe and Mika, as well as the show that has been integral to his career development over the past 20 years.

Focus on Today and Family

Geist’s departure marks a transition not only for him but also for the programming at MSNBC, as he will no longer serve as the lone on-air talent connected to both NBC News and MSNOW since the reorganization of those cable networks last year. As he steps away from Morning Joe, he plans to channel his energies into his role at Today, where he has been co-hosting the 9 a.m. hour since 2012. This shift will allow him to dedicate more time to his family and to expanding his presence on the morning show.

What’s Next for Geist?