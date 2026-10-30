Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff End Their Marriage After Three Years

In a significant turn of events, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have formally filed for divorce, bringing a close to their three-year marriage. The split comes more than three months after initial reports of their separation surfaced, with the couple officially submitting a settlement agreement in New York on October 30, according to records obtained by Page Six.

Timeline of Their Relationship

Antonoff and Qualley tied the knot in August 2023, but their relationship appeared to take a downturn earlier this year. The couple’s marriage was first questioned when Antonoff was seen attending the wedding of his close friend Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce without Qualley, instead bringing his sister Rachel Antonoff as his plus-one. This public appearance fueled speculation about the state of their romance.

Response to Rumors

The confirmation of their split shortly followed Antonoff’s solo appearance, accompanied by various unfounded rumors of infidelity. A representative for Qualley addressed the media claims, stating on July 10, “The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship.”

Future Directions