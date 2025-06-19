Marco Mueller’s WIP Lab Moves to Shanghai for December Event

Marco Mueller’s WIP Lab is making a significant move to the Shanghai Film Academy, setting the stage for a December showcase that promises to spotlight emerging Chinese cinema talents. This strategic relocation aims to enhance the visibility and global reach of work-in-progress Chinese mainland films by connecting them with some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals. The initiative, which was successful in its inaugural edition, is gearing up to provide filmmakers with an unparalleled platform for international recognition.

Expanding Industry Connections

The WIP Lab will host closed-door screenings from December 7-12 at the Shanghai Film Academy, showcasing 12 Chinese mainland films still in progress. The event is expected to draw delegations from 12 renowned international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, and more, with additional participation anticipated from festivals in Brazil.

The inaugural edition in Macau proved fruitful, with half of the films securing places in major festivals, notably Huo Meng’s “Living the Land,” which earned best director at the Berlinale. Another film, Fang Liang’s “Water Can Go Anywhere,” is currently playing at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Mueller’s success underscores the potential for Chinese films to gain significant international traction.

A Secure Academic Setting

Mueller expressed enthusiasm for the new venue, stating, “We have to do it again, but I wanted a very safe container, and luckily, my university accepted to be that.” As the artistic director of the Film Art Research Centre at Shanghai University, Mueller emphasized the importance of a structured environment. The university supports the initiative by covering hotel costs for festival delegations and providing state-of-the-art 4K screening facilities.

Open to Finished Works

While the focus remains on works-in-progress, Mueller noted that completed films seeking industry exposure are also welcome. These screenings offer an opportunity for sales agents and distributors to engage with new Chinese cinema, with travel expenses being self-covered.

The December showcase timing is strategic, allowing films to complete regulatory processes before major festival deadlines. This careful scheduling is vital, as Chinese films require official approval before international screening. The relocation to the Shanghai Film Academy marks Mueller’s ongoing dedication to bridging Chinese and international cinema within the confines of regulatory requirements.

With a rich history in leading prominent film festivals in Locarno, Rome, Venice, and Beijing, and as a co-founder of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Mueller’s expertise is a driving force behind the WIP Lab’s continued success and influence in the global film industry.