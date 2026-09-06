Lucy Liu and Morgan Spector Unveil Moonfish's Haunting Allegory

Lucy Liu has lent her voice to numerous iconic characters, from “Kung Fu Panda” to “Strange World.” However, her latest project, “Moonfish,” an independently produced, black-and-white animated film, holds a special place in her heart as it represents her support for first-time filmmaker Daniel Zvereff. In an interview with Variety, Liu expressed her fascination with new creatives, stating, “These are the people that are not just the creatives, but the ones who are going to be the future. I’m just fascinated by how people work and how things start when there’s not all this red tape.”

Premiere at Venice and the Journey of the Astronauts

“Moonfish” premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 6, following a grant from Biennale College Cinema. The film tells the story of two astronauts, voiced by Liu and Morgan Spector of “The Gilded Age,” who embark on a solitary mission to the moon, driven by corporate quotas dictating their return home.

A Reflection on Human Condition

Zvereff describes the film’s setting as an allegory for the current human condition, emphasizing themes of disconnection despite societal connectivity. “I really wanted to have the film take place in an environment that was an allegory to our current human condition we’re all experiencing right now, where society is very plugged in, but simultaneously we’re all growing a bit disconnected,” he articulated.

Independent Creation and Artistic Vision

Zvereff’s vision for the 2D-animated film was to ensure he could complete it independently if necessary. Over nine months, he collaborated with animators Hoss Wheeler and Devin Grover, allowing for a collective creative effort. Reflecting on the nature of 2D animation, Zvereff remarked, “When I watch 2D-animated films, I feel like I’m being exposed to the subconscious of that artist.” Liu praised the craftsmanship involved, stating, “It’s amazing what digital has done for the speed of animation, but you can really feel the appreciation and the craftsmanship [here]. There is a tenderness and an imperfection that I appreciate.”

Exploring Character Depth

For Spector, “Moonfish” marked his first experience in animated film, which presented unique challenges, particularly in capturing his character’s psyche as he undergoes a mental unraveling. He elaborated, “This particular class of people has come to live on the moon, and they’ve evolved, essentially, as moon people. But they’ve also evolved as an underclass; they are the group of people without rights, assets or any real hope for the future.” Liu voices a talking fish that symbolizes companionship amidst the astronauts’ corporate obligations—a nod to how miners historically brought canaries for safety.

The Dystopian Vision of Corporate Control

Spector also noted the dystopian elements of Zvereff’s narrative: “The future that Daniel’s imagining is one in which the relationship between human beings and their tools has been totally inverted. The corporation has merged with the computer in a sort of perfect authoritarian machine that uses human beings as fodder, basically. It’s a vision of the world that feels continuous with the one we live in.”

A Positive Outlook Amidst Isolation

While “Moonfish” delves into themes of isolation and loneliness in space, Zvereff ultimately sought to present a hopeful perspective on humanity’s future. He explained, “That’s something that happens as an artist. When you’re making something, you’re taking in all these feelings you’re having and running them through this prism. And out comes this beautiful, unexpected light.”