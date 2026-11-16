Lucy Beaumont’s Shocking TV Comeback After David Walliams Controversy

When comedian Lucy Beaumont decided to intervene on behalf of a junior TV worker who expressed concerns about David Walliams’ behavior, she braced herself for potential backlash. Beaumont feared her actions might mark her as a troublemaker, jeopardizing her future in the television industry. Surprisingly, the response to her revelations has been overwhelmingly positive.

Support Amid Controversy

Following her candid discussions about her worries for her career, Beaumont’s memoir, Drinking Custard: The Diary of a Confused Mum, quickly sold out online. Fans rallied in support, purchasing tickets to her ongoing tour and sharing their admiration on social media.

Allegations Against Walliams

David Walliams, a well-known personality in British television and a bestselling children’s author, has faced multiple allegations from women claiming he has exploited his fame to engage in inappropriate behavior with young women and teenagers. Walliams denies these claims.

Behind the Scenes of Beaumont’s Decision

Beaumont revealed in interviews with the Guardian and ITV News that she was approached by a young television worker who alleged he was instructed to escort young women to Walliams’ dressing room. Although Beaumont did not witness such incidents herself, she felt compelled to speak out, stating, “I know everyone I know knows this, and I don’t hear anybody talking about it.”

Career Concerns and Public Backlash

She expressed her profound concerns about the repercussions of her actions, stating, “And honestly, I don’t think I’ll work in telly again, I honestly don’t.” In a somewhat lighthearted fashion, she mentioned that she might pivot to becoming a pilates instructor instead. Despite her established presence on prominent shows like the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, Taskmaster, and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, her fears of losing work still lingered.

A Community Response

After speaking out about her involvement in addressing unacceptable behavior, Beaumont received a deluge of messages from supporters. She mentioned, “I’ve been flooded with support because people felt something. They feel the same about these young women as I do and for a lot of women watching and reading, they’ve been in their shoes.” Beaumont clarified her views on harassment in the television industry, stating she doesn’t believe it is a widespread issue but acknowledged that she chose to speak with journalists because “there is no HR department in TV.”

The Challenge of Speaking Out

Beaumont believes that many in the industry remain silent due to fear of losing work and being labeled a troublemaker. “I will slowly start getting less work, we’re all paid really well … no one wants to mess that up,” she noted, shedding light on the pressures faced by those who dare to confront high-profile figures.

Previous Experiences and Advocacy

Having previously worked in schools and trained in safeguarding issues, Beaumont emphasized her commitment to addressing rumors and supporting victims. She stated, “Whenever I’ve heard a rumor about anyone, I’ve done everything I can.” The comedian has also previously expressed concerns about predatory male behavior within the comedy industry, noting that such experiences are often unaddressed due to the lack of an organizational safety net like HR. “I think it’s just everywhere and it’s not talked about enough,” she concluded.

Resources for Support