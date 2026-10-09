Stream 'The Celebrity Traitors UK' Season 2 in the U.S.

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After a successful first season in 2022, the popular reality series, The Celebrity Traitors, is back for its second season in the U.K., with new episodes dropping every Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. BST. This season features an exciting lineup, including the likes of Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, and Jerry Hall, captivating audiences once again with its blend of strategy and celebrity.

How to Watch The Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two in the U.S.

U.S. viewers eager to catch the latest season will find it available exclusively on the British network BBC One and streaming on BBC iPlayer. However, since these platforms aren’t directly accessible in the United States, you’ll need to use a VPN service like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Proton VPN to watch seamlessly. Channel: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

BBC One and BBC iPlayer Weekly schedule: Every Thursday and Friday, with the option to watch later on demand

Every Thursday and Friday, with the option to watch later on demand U.S. streaming: Express VPN, Proton VPN, NordVPN

Many of our editors recommend using VPNs for accessing international shows and films that haven’t yet premiered in the U.S. These tools provide an effective and budget-friendly way to enjoy content like Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple and much more.

Performance of The Celebrity Traitors Season One

Season One of The Celebrity Traitors captivated nearly 15 million viewers per episode, proving its widespread appeal, including in the U.S. Fans have a chance to enjoy a different spin on the show with Peacock’s airing of The Traitors: New Blood, featuring everyday contestants and attracting millions of viewers as well.

Key Differences Between U.K. and U.S. Versions

There are notable distinctions between the U.K. and U.S. iterations of The Traitors. The American version is hosted by Alan Cumming, who brings a distinctive flair, while Claudia Winkleman takes the reins for the U.K. edition. Additionally, celebrity contestants in the U.K. version compete for charity, whereas their U.S. counterparts vie for cash prizes.

What to Expect from The Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two

While fans in the U.S. eagerly await the return of the traditional version of The Traitors, expected to premiere in 2027, they don’t have to wait to enjoy the star-studded Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two. Utilize a VPN to watch the action unfold across the pond.

Is The Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two Available in the U.S.?

At this moment, The Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two can’t be streamed in the United States. A VPN is essential for accessing the series from U.S. locations.

A VPN effectively masks your IP address, providing you a new one that corresponds to the U.K., creating the appearance of browsing from there— a safe and effective way to access international content.

Meet the Cast of The Celebrity Traitors UK Season Two