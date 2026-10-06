Lisa Rinna's Skincare Secret for Radiant Skin Now Available

As the beauty world evolves, celebrities consistently share their go-to skincare products that keep their skin radiant and healthy. One standout favorite among many stars is EltaMD, a brand praised for its effective sunscreens, which shine in the limelight for their lightweight feel and effectiveness.

Celebrity Endorsements and Experiences

Kyle Richards is an enthusiast of EltaMD, stating, “This is an amazing sunscreen. It’s so light and great for under makeup. I love that.” Her endorsement highlights the product’s dual purpose as a skincare essential and a makeup base.

Similarly, Kandi Burruss emphasizes the importance of sun protection: “You always need a good facial sunscreen. Get some protection. This is a highly recommended one. It’s perfect.” Her comments underscore the need for quality skincare products that offer both protection and effectiveness.

Lala Kent adds to the chorus of approval, calling it “fantastic” and asserting her commitment to daily sunscreen use: “I’m huge with sunscreen. I always put it on my face. This stuff is bomb and it sits perfectly under makeup.”

Skin Sensitivity and Personal Preferences

Those with specific skin concerns find solace in EltaMD as well. Benito Skinner, who is rosacea-prone, mentions, “I can’t use chemical, so I have to use mineral. EltaMD is really good,” highlighting the product’s suitability for sensitive skin types.

Witney Carson also voices her appreciation, saying, “The UV Clear from EltaMD is my favorite! Everyone uses it and it’s so easy to put on with no white streaks.” Her remarks reflect the product’s user-friendly nature and universal appeal.

A Focus on Skincare Quality

Skincare veteran Julianne Hough emphasizes a holistic approach to beauty: “For me, everything is about skin first and taking care of it. I love how this sunscreen makes me feel fresh and beautiful.” This sentiment resonates with many who prioritize skin health.

Rachel Kirkconnell also praises the product, stating, “EltaMD is light and creamy and my skin absolutely loves it; it doesn’t smell or feel like sunscreen, and I have used this one for years.” Her long-term satisfaction speaks volumes about the product’s consistency and quality.

Another notable endorsement comes from Kate Upton, who reassures fans, saying, “This sunscreen doesn’t cause breakouts. It’s really great. It’s dermatologist-recommended. My sister is a dermatologist.” This connection to dermatological expertise lends credibility to EltaMD’s effectiveness in tackling common skincare concerns.