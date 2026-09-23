Julianne Hough Consoles Julia Stiles Following Heartfelt DWTS Remarks

In a heartwarming moment on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, Julianne Hough showed her unwavering support for fellow contestant Julia Stiles. After a challenging performance during the show’s Viral Hits episode, Stiles found herself in tears over her score of 16 out of 30, prompting Hough to reach out with words of encouragement.

Julia Stiles’ Emotional Reaction

Stiles, who has captivated audiences with her dance journey, expressed her vulnerability during the episode, revealing that the judges’ feedback affected her deeply. “I cried after getting the score,” she admitted, reflecting the pressures that come with performing live and seeking validation. Her emotional response resonated with fans, showcasing the human side of competition.

Julianne Hough’s Support

Julianne Hough, a seasoned dancer and former judge on the show, didn’t hesitate to lend her support to Stiles. Hough’s gesture exemplified the camaraderie that can develop among contestants, even in such a competitive environment. Her reassurance underscores the importance of emotional well-being in high-stakes performances.

The Importance of Emotional Resilience

In a world where performers often face public scrutiny, Hough’s encouragement serves as a reminder of the emotional challenges contestants endure. Both Hough and Stiles have proven that while scoring and rankings matter, the journey and connections made along the way hold significant value as well.