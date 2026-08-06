Kyle Richards Reflects on Regrettable Season One Clash with Kim

Kyle Richards is opening up about one of her biggest regrets from her reality TV journey on Bravo. As the last original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she reflects on a pivotal moment that not only shaped the series but also strained her relationship with her sister, Kim Richards.

A Pivotal Moment in Reality TV

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on August 3, Kyle described a particularly emotional scene from season one that has haunted her. “In the back of the limo with my sister [Kim], the world saw a traumatic family dynamic,” she recalled. “I still get teary watching it.”

The Infamous Limo Ride

The moment in question occurred during a tense limousine ride alongside cast member Adrienne Maloof. During this confrontation, Kyle and Kim’s relationship took center stage, ultimately leading to Kim publicly acknowledging her struggles with alcohol. In a moment of heightened emotion, Kyle labeled Kim “sick” and “an alcoholic,” stating, “I’ve said it now, and everybody knows.” This frank admission marked a significant turning point in their story, laying bare the depths of their family issues.

Reflecting on Loss and Growth