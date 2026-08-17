Lindsay Clancy Trial Shocks: Revelations from Search and Watch Data

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, a 35-year-old former nurse accused of murdering her three young children, began on July 27 in Plymouth Superior Court. Clancy’s now-ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was the first witness to testify, providing insight into Lindsay’s mental health struggles in the wake of their youngest child’s birth.

Testimony Reveals Lindsay Clancy’s Mental Health Struggles

During his testimony, Patrick Clancy outlined his ex-wife’s ongoing battle with mental health issues, which intensified following the birth of their son, Callan, in May 2023. He noted that Lindsay had previously sought treatment after the birth of their second child, Dawson, in 2019, but that those efforts were not sustained.

Intrusive Thoughts and Hospitalization

Patrick recalled a significant downward spiral in Lindsay’s mental health that began in December 2023, shortly after she started a new medication prescribed as part of her ongoing treatment. He revealed that she confided in him about having “intrusive thoughts” concerning the safety of their children and even her own life.

Despite these troubling thoughts, Patrick stated he did not fear for the children’s safety at the time, as Lindsay did not appear to have any genuine intention of harming them. Nevertheless, Lindsay’s mental health deteriorated to the point where she sought help at Massachusetts General Hospital on December 31, citing persistent “thoughts of suicide.” Following her admission to an affiliated psychiatric facility, she was discharged on January 5 with indications of improvement.

Not Guilty Plea and Attribution to Postpartum Psychosis