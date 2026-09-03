Leslie Odom Jr. and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Star in 'Get Lite'

Teyana Taylor is making her feature directorial debut with “Get Lite,” bringing together an impressive cast that includes Golden Globe winner Storm Reid and NFL rookie-turned-actor Ceyair Wright. This highly anticipated film is set to explore the worlds of dance and self-discovery in the vibrant backdrop of New York City.

Star-Studded Cast

Joining the ensemble are Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr., known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “One Night in Miami,” alongside Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, recognized for her performances in “King Richard” and “Lucky.” The film revolves around Wright’s character, a talented yet sheltered dance student who discovers inspiration, love, and family in an unexpected place—the subways of New York City. Reid portrays the girl who broadens his horizons, guiding him into a world enriched by Litefeet, a dynamic dance style that traces its origins to Taylor’s own Harlem hometown.

Production Details

Production for “Get Lite” is slated to begin this month in New York City, with a wide theatrical release scheduled for August 20, 2027. Taylor, who recently garnered praise for her role in “One Battle After Another,” directs from a screenplay by Maurice Williams, inspired by a spec script from Eric Gross that featured on the Black List in 2020.

Additional Cast Members

The cast also includes indie hip-hop artist Khayr Bullock, Twitch streamer Tylil James, and actor Woody McClain, known for his work in “Power Book II: Ghost” and “The Harder They Fall.” Jodie Turner-Smith and Asante Blackk are in negotiations for significant roles in the film.

Production Team and Producers

Apart from starring in the film, Reid is producing alongside Kenya Barris and Anni Weisband for Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, with Robyn Simpson contributing from A Seed & Wings Productions, and Bill Karesh representing Offbrnd. Teyana Taylor is also onboard as a producer with Courtney “Coco” Gilbert under their production label, The Aunties.

Representation and Further Steps