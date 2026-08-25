Legendary Hollywood Publicist Leonard Morpurgo Passes Away at 93

Leonard Morpurgo, the distinguished international film publicist and communications executive, passed away on August 12 at the age of 93 after a battle with cancer. Born in London, Morpurgo’s career spanned over 50 years, during which he held senior positions at prominent companies such as Rogers & Cowan, Universal Studios, Columbia Pictures, CBS Theatrical Films, and Lorimar Pictures.

A Career in Film and Storytelling

Before transitioning into public relations, Morpurgo made his mark in journalism, working for various newspapers. Known for his gentlemanly demeanor, he became a familiar figure at film festivals and markets worldwide. Fluent in multiple languages, Morpurgo specialized in capturing his global perspective to adeptly represent both independent and major-studio film and television productions. His experiences in the international film landscape were chronicled in his 2009 memoir, Of Kings and Queens and Movie Stars, which featured stories about legendary figures such as Cary Grant, Steve McQueen, and Omar Sharif.

Life in the Film World

His son, Thierry Morpurgo, reflected on his father’s extraordinary experiences, stating, “He was in one desert for the filming of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and another for ‘Dune.’ That was the kind of life he led — always close to the world of movies, wherever the work took him.”

A Respected Member of the Film Community

Morpurgo was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where he frequently participated on the International Feature Film Committee. He was also affiliated with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. His dedication to the profession was recognized in 2022 when he was nominated for the International Cinematographers Guild’s Les Mason Award for Achievement in Publicity.

A Legacy of Mentorship and Community

Rick Markovitz, president of Weissman/Markovitz Communications and a long-time collaborator, shared, “Leonard brought uncommon experience, intelligence, and perspective to every campaign and every conversation. He was a skilled raconteur, and I will miss his passion for storytelling and hearing about the old days of Hollywood.”

Publicity executive Pamela Godwin-Austin, who had the privilege of working under Morpurgo, fondly recalled, “Leonard was a sweet, kind, and generous soul — and my second boss after I moved to Los Angeles nearly five decades ago. He shared his knowledge generously and was a great mentor. He knew how to temper the pressures of the job with humor. I am grateful he showed me the way.”

Creative Pursuits Beyond Film

In addition to his significant contributions to the film industry, Morpurgo was an accomplished needlepoint artist. In his final months, he took joy in having his work exhibited in a virtual-reality art gallery.

Survived by Loved Ones