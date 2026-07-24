Jennifer Lopez’s Candid Confessions About Her Exes

Jennifer Lopez has spoken candidly about what her past relationships and setbacks have taught her — and how heartbreak, whether personal or professional, has driven her to change. The singer has learned a thing or two from her spins around the block.

On being heartbroken

“If you’re the one who’s being heartbroken, you’re the winner,” she continued. “Because if you go around your life and you’re breaking hearts…you’re the loser.”

Perspective on both sides

While Lopez acknowledges she’s “been on both sides,” she feels like she’s grown the most when she’s the one left drowning her sorrows.

Growth that comes from loss

“I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak—and that’s not just in romantic relationships,” she explained. “That’s in work heartbreaks—all of it.”

Why heartbreak forces change

Mainly because, “It’s the only time you dig,” the Hustlers star added. “You’re like, ‘What the f–k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself completely.”